IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 21:14 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of the first innings of the 34th match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings has managed to get to a total of 179 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 67 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer with 58 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis who contributed 87 runs to the innings.

10 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit a six.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

13 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit a six.



Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 16 runs from the over.

Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 16 runs from the over.

Delhi Capitals will have to chase down the target of 180 at 9.0 runs per over.

