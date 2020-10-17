Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:22 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 180 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 10 overs was 76 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

12 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur which was an expensive one.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.



The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

10 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.6. At the same stage, CSK were 71/1. Delhi Capitals need 104 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
Oct 17, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

Highway Safety Patrol fines 18,125 vehicles in Sept along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Crime in Navi Mumbai on the rise during lockdown, up by 220 cases in 4 months
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Doubling time of Covid-19 cases slows down in Chandigarh
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.