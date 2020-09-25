IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni two sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina in prestigious T20 list

IPL 2020 CSK vs DC: In the previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings captain pushed himself down the batting order once again. Dhoni, in fact, came to bat at no. 7, and by that time, CSK had a huge asking rate in front of them in 217-run chase. Faf du Plessis, on the other end, did his best to reach closer to the target, but he was eventually dismissed for 72. CSK suffered their first loss of IPL 2020.

But in the final over from Tom Curran, with CSK needing 38 runs to win, RR were set to win the match. England pacer Tom Curran was into the attack, and Dhoni launched him for three consecutive sixes. Fans continue to wonder what would have happened had Dhoni came a little earlier to bat.

With those three sixes, Dhoni took to his total tally of sixes to 298 in T20 cricket. Going into their third game of the season against Delhi Capitals on Friday, Dhoni will be on the cusp of joining Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina in prestigious T20 list.

Dhoni needs two more sixes to take his total tally to 300 in T20 cricket. If he reaches the landmark, he will become only the 3rd Indian after Rohit Sharma (361) and Suresh Raina (311) to do so.

Meanwhile, addressing the criticism that Dhoni has received over his captaincy in the last few days, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said: “MS is one of the players that hasn’t played much cricket in the last year-and-a-half. Everyone expects MS to come out and do what he has done in the past. It doesn’t just happen. It takes a bit of work,” Fleming said ahead of CSK’s next match in IPL 2020 in Dubai against Delhi Capitals.

“... a part of his process of getting up to speed is his game time and that (match against RR) was really the first time that he’d batted in the middle apart from a couple of balls against Mumbai Indians.”