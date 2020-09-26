IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: ‘Players need to step up,’ MS Dhoni points two areas where Chennai Super Kings need to improve

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni admitted that it was not a good game for CSK as they were handed a comprehensive 44-run defeat by Delhi Capitals in the match no.7 of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Friday. CSK were outplayed in pretty much all three departments of the game.

“I don’t think it was a good game for us,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

After being sent in to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted 175 on the board with Prithvi Shaw leading with a 64-run knock. He was well supported by Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Rishabh Pant (37). In reply, CSK were never really in the game as DC spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel spun a web and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets towards the back end of the innings as CSK could well manage 131 for 7 in their 20 overs.

The CSK captain also highlighted the areas that CSK need to improve after suffering successive defeats in the tournament.

“There was no dew, but the wicket did slow down. We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni said the bowlers can get better with the lengths and lines.

“There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up. We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often,”

CSK now have a 6-day break before their next game Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2 in Dubai.