Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Preview: Onus on Delhi’s experienced players to end wretched run against Dhoni’s brigade

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Preview: Onus on Delhi’s experienced players to end wretched run against Dhoni’s brigade

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC: CSK have pulverized DC into submission over the years and that is reflected in the head to head record, which CSK lead, 15-6. DC can claim to be a team reborn since last season but that didn’t affect their fortunes against the ‘yellow brigade’.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni with DC's Shreyas Iyer. (PTI)

If there is one team the Delhi Capitals would want to avoid in the Indian Premier League, it is the Chennai Super Kings. CSK have pulverized DC into submission over the years and that is reflected in the head to head record, which CSK lead, 15-6. DC can claim to be a team reborn since last season but that didn’t affect their fortunes against the ‘yellow brigade’. CSK beat them twice in the group phase last season and then ended their hopes of making it to the final by beating them in the play-off.

Shreyas Iyer and his team will have to improve massively on their performance from their opening match. Marcus Stoinis single handedly took their score to respectability against KXIP and then did the trick with the ball too as DC forced a Super Over where Rabada was at his best. The batting looked awful to say the least and that needs to be fixed. Shikhar Dhawan was unlucky to be run out and the southpaw should be able to get his campaign going. Prithvi Shaw looked undercooked and with Ajinkya Rahane in the squad, Ponting should opt for the experienced pro.

READ | IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will be expected to anchor the middle order against some quality CSK bowling. Shimron Hetmyer looked terribly unfit and underprepared, despite playing in the Caribbean Premier League recently and that should prompt Ponting to opt for the in form Alex Carey, who is fresh from scoring a match-winning century against England. Stoinis will be the floater in both batting and bowling line-ups again while Rabada will be expected to produce the goods against a strong CSK batting unit along with countryman Nortje.



Ashwin’s injury has created a void in the line-up which could be filled by the veteran Amit Mishra. If Ishant Sharma is fit then he should replace Mohit Sharma in the line-up.

READ | CSK Predicted XI vs DC: Two changes, shuffle in batting order likely

MS Dhoni is known for keeping faith in his playing XI and he would continue with the same team despite the loss against Rajasthan Royals. Lungi Ngidi was off colour against Royals and if Josh Hazlewood is available for selection, then the Aussie could be given a debut. Rest of the squad looks settled. Ambati Rayudu, according to reports, is expected to miss out on the clash and that could mean a longer run in the playing XI for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a duck on IPL debut on Tuesday night.

If Delhi want to continue their winning run, they need the experienced international pros to put their hand up and be counted against a tough opposition who have had their number over the years.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Sep 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Sep 25, 2020 11:00 IST
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Sep 25, 2020 10:35 IST
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Sep 25, 2020 09:31 IST

latest news

Education post Covid-19: UNESCO to convene special session of global education meeting next month
Sep 25, 2020 11:33 IST
Baboon named Kataza evicted for raiding homes in Cape Town
Sep 25, 2020 11:32 IST
Delhi: SDMC allows open-air dining in restaurants
Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST
Fake license scandal: ICAO advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licenses
Sep 25, 2020 11:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.