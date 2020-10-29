IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Preview: MS Dhoni’s men could throw spanner on Knight’s play-offs march

A team becomes extremely difficult when there is nothing to lose. We Chennai Super Kings produce their most comprehensive performance of the season in their last outing against RCB, which came at a time when they were all but out of contention for the play-offs.

With CSK now confirmed not to go through from the league stage, they could very well sink the hopes of others and that is something Kolkata Knight Riders need to wary of. Morgan’s men produced another low key performance in their last outing as they lost to fellow play-offs hopefuls KXIP. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

With Delhi Capitals succumbing to their third straight defeat on Tuesday, the door is still open for KKR to make a late surge and try and sneak into the play-offs.

For that they need to produce a performance similar to the one they did against DC. Shubman Gill is playing his part as the sheet anchor, but he needs the other top order batsmen to rally around him and score at a high pace.

CSK’s batting has been dodgy throughout and the onus will be on KKR’s bowlers to hurt the ‘Men in Yellow’ where they are weak. Sam Curran has been CSK’s best performer with bat and ball and KKR would do well to attack him.

Eoin Morgan will have the responsibility of pulling the middle order through. It’s a match between two teams who have failed at being consistent in this tournament. The result of the match could very well be decided by a piece of individual brilliance.