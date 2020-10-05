IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: ‘He doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should,’ MS Dhoni praises Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings roared back to form in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. CSK thrashed Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets at Dubai International Stadium to move up to the sixth position in the IPL points table. CSK were in the last spot before Sunday and were looking in a spot of bother due to a shaky batting department. But they rose up to the challenge on Sunday as openers Shane Watson (83) and Faf du Plessis (87) remained unbeaten to help CSK chase down the target of 179 with ease.

CSK chose to stay with the same playing 11 despite the batsmen not performing in the earlier matches. MS Dhoni was pleased with the victory and talked about how his side banks on consistency in selection and head coach Stephen Fleming should be given credit for it.

“Fleming doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should.. The good thing is we have one plan. It’s not that we don’t have debates, but it’s one plan, that’s the relationship between us.”

Dhoni also commented that doing the “small things right” shaped their emphatic 10-wicket win over KXIP.

“I think we did the small things right. That’s what was important to us. The kind of start we got in batting, that’s what we needed. Hopefully we’ll be able to replicate this in the coming games,” Dhoni said after the match.

Asked about Watson finding form after a string of failures, Dhoni said, “It’s not about being more aggressive. He was hitting it well in the nets and what you need is to do that in the middle. It was just a matter of time.”

”Faf is like a sheet anchor for us, keeps playing those shots in the middle. He can always confuse the bowler with the lap shots and all coming in. They complement each other.”

Asked about the earlier three losses on the trot, the former India captain said, “I feel looking at the first 3-4 games, what you really think is you restrict them to as little as possible and that can add pressure.”

“Every team has furious hitter who can disrupt the bowling and our bowlers did well. We needed momentum with the right kind of shots. Watto and Faf backed themselves with the shots they’re known for.”

Man-of-the-match Watson said he felt something “slightly off” technically in the earlier matches.”So it was nice for it to come off. Just a combination of technique and intent. Was able to get the weight through the ball a lot better.””Faf and me complement each other well. There are bowlers he (Faf) prefers to take on and he’s a great guy and good batting with him.”

(with PTI inputs)