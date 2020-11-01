IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Preview: ‘Must-Win’ situation for Kings XI Punjab with playoff spot at stake

With their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Kings XI Punjab will fancy their chances when they square off against Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday. KXIP’s impressive five-match victory run was halted Friday night, following a 7-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals. This defeat has now put them in a must-win situation with their fate depending on other match results as well.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

KL Rahul is currently in impeccable form and has been leading Kings XI Punjab by example. The addition of Chris Gayle is the biggest positive for the side while Nicholas Pooran has been a vital cog in the middle-order. However, it is yet to be seen whether Mayank Agarwal, who has missed three games due to injury, returns to the side.

The KXIP bowling unit disappointed in their previous outing against Rajasthan Royals. Ben Stokes’ batting kept them at bay for the entire game. But going forward, Rahul would expect his bowlers to strike back against CSK, who notched up a 10-wicket win in their previous fixture against KKR.

CSK will aim at ending their dismal campaign on a positive note. They are tottering at the bottom of the points table but are coming into the contest with back-to-back wins over RCB and KKR. After a series of failures, CSK found a complete opener in Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 23-year-old has shown enough spark, scoring back-to-back fifties. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja also showcased his batting prowess – his ability to hit big shots in death overs.

The return of Lungi Ngidi and New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner have balanced the CSK bowling unit and will look to keep the momentum going. It promises to be a cracker of a contest between some of the world’s finest cricketing talents. It’s ‘perform or perish’ for KXIP while CSK would look to get a hat-trick of wins and go out with their heads held high.