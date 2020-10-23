IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 41st match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 52/7. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 31 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 6th over was bowled by Trent Boult which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

2 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile where he kept things tight.

12 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. CSK's batsmen hit a six to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 5.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 104 runs.

