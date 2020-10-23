Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 20:29 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 10 overs of the 41st match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 52/7. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 31 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 6th over was bowled by Trent Boult which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

2 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile where he kept things tight.



12 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. CSK's batsmen hit a six to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 5.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 104 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 20:22 IST
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
Oct 23, 2020 21:14 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Curran’s fifty guides CSK to 114/9
Oct 23, 2020 21:23 IST
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech in talks to take vaccine candidate global
Oct 23, 2020 20:41 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 23, 2020 21:20 IST
Next 3 months decisive in determining India’s Covid-19 trajectory: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 23, 2020 21:18 IST
Real Madrid striker faces prison for violating COVID-19 isolation
Oct 23, 2020 21:12 IST
Tune in: Old radios are finding new life as Bluetooth speakers at Diwiks
Oct 23, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.