IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 20:01 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

The 41st match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is currently on at SHARJAH. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bowl. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings have scored 21 runs for the loss of 4 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Trent Boult bowled the 1st over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.

3 runs and 2 wickets came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult where he kept things tight.



13 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit 3 fours.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 4.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 84 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

