Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between MI and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:20 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of the first innings of the 41st match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings has managed to get to a total of 114 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. In the last five overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 43 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Sam Curran was the highest scorer with 52 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Imran Tahir and Sam Curran who contributed 43 runs to the innings.

2 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya and it was an expensive one. CSK's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile and it was an expensive one. CSK's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.



Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 19th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Trent Boult which was an expensive one as 13 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Mumbai Indians will have to chase down the target of 115 at 5.8 runs per over.

