IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: 24/5 in 6 overs - MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings hits new low in horror season

The Indian Premier League 2020 season has not gone MS Dhoni’s way. Leading Chennai Super Kings once again, Dhoni was unable to showcase his best with the bat, and his decisions as captain continued to remain under scrutiny with CSK struggling to pick up wins. In the first 10 games, CSK lost 7 matches, coming dangerously close to getting knocked out of the tournament without making it through to the playoffs for the first time in history.

With these fears in mind, CSK faced off against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Tuesday, and got off to a horror start. After losing the toss to MI stand-in captain Kieron Pollard (Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to hamstring strain), Dhoni’s CSK were asked to bat. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

MI vs CSK, IPL 2020: Live Score and Updates

Any chances of CSK putting on a show were soon dissipated as Trent Boult trapped opener Ruturaj Gaekwad in the first over. In the next over, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan in back-to-back deliveries leaving CSK reeling at 3/3 in 1.5 overs.

Faf du Plessis was the next to go in Boult’s next over, as he edged it to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. In the 6th over, Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Boult, as CSK were left reeling at 24/5 after 6 overs.

This is CSK’s worst-ever total in powerplay overs, surpassing their previous worst of 23/4 which they had registered agaisnt Royal Challlengers Bangalore in IPL 2011.

Sam Curran registered a half century to help MI to 114/9 in 20 overs, while Boult registered his best figures in an IPL match of 4/18. “I felt like probably I put out my best performance in the last few games and today it was nice to get a couple of wickets. One of our great fast bowlers back home (On working with MI bowling coach Shane Bond) and nice to be working with a familiar face and obviously with experienced guys like Pattinson, Coulter-Nile and Bumrah there’s always lot to learn in this tournament,” Boult said after CSK’s innings.