Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:56 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 115 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 5 overs was 47 runs without the loss of any wicket. Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan started the chase for Mumbai Indians and are still on the crease.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar and it was an expensive one as 8 runs came off the over.

Josh Hazlewood bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who had a decent over as 5 runs came off it.



Josh Hazlewood bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 8 runs came from the over.

Deepak Chahar bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 17 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.4. At the same stage, CSK were 21/4. Mumbai Indians need 68 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 4.5.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 20:22 IST
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
Oct 23, 2020 21:42 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Ishan, de Kock guide MI to 10-wicket win
Oct 23, 2020 22:41 IST
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Oct 23, 2020 21:07 IST

latest news

TRP Scam case: Arnab Goswami to appear before Mumbai police on October 24
Oct 23, 2020 22:52 IST
Noida: FIR filed against three land grabbing in Barola village
Oct 23, 2020 22:50 IST
Two burglars arrested, cops recover nine laptops, ₹23,000 cash
Oct 23, 2020 22:49 IST
GADVASU holds webinar series for poultry, fish farmers
Oct 23, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.