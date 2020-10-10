CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Will MS Dhoni make a change in Chennai middle-order against Bangalore?

IPL 2020 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): This is it - the contest that fans have been wanting to see. This is Virat Kohli’s men vs MS Dhoni’s army. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two of the Indian cricket legends and whenever they two face off against each other, there is a big match feel everytime. This will certainly be the case in Dubai when RCB take on CSK in IPL 2020 for the first time. While CSK are running out of time, RCB are searching for consistency. Both the teams have plenty to play for in the match. This will be a showdown to say the least. Both RCB and CSK are looking to reach the top half of the table and a win in this encounter is necessary for both the teams.

