IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 37th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at ABU DHABI. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat. Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings have scored 41 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Ankit Rajpoot. CSK's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

13 runs and a wicket came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Ben Stokes and it was an expensive one. CSK's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL