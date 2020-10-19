IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 126 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 28 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

10 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an expensive one.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Josh Hazlewood and it was an expensive one as10 runs came off the over.

The 3rd over was bowled by Deepak Chahar. 6 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Josh Hazlewood bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Deepak Chahar bowled the 5th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.6. At the same stage, CSK were 41/2. Rajasthan Royals need 98 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.5.

Follow live score and updates from IPL