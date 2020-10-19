Sections
IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 18

The big clash between RR and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Rajasthan Royals have won the 37th match of IPL 2020 by 7 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 18th over. Jos Buttler was the highest scorer with 70 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Jos Buttler and Steven Smith who contributed 98 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur who had a decent over as 4 runs came off it.

12 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Piyush Chawla which was an expensive one.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled only 3 balls in the 18th over of the game and gave away 2 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. CSK will now face MI at Sharjah whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet SRH in their respective next matches.

