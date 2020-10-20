IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: ‘Dhoni Review System’ returns, saves Ambati Rayudu from LBW

MS Dhoni’s form with the bat may have been a bit of a let-down in IPL 2020 but the Chennai Super Kings captain remains sharp as ever. The DRS (originally Decision Review System) which has also gotten to be known over the years as the ‘Dhoni Review System’ because of his impeccable sense of judging the wrong calls made by the umpires was in full flow on Monday.

The incident took place in the ninth over when Rayudu was batting on 12 off 14 balls and just the ball before, Dhoni had arrived to bat. Rayudu, who had started off well scoring two fours in three balls couldn’t read the googly from leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and as he lunged forward to defend it, he was given out LBW.

Dhoni at the other end said something to Rayudu and as the two players had a little talk over the decision in the centre of the pitch, Rayudu after a little consultation with Dhoni, went upstairs to review the decision. Fortunately for Rayudu and CSK, the ball had spun enough to miss the leg stump by a whisker. The umpire had to reverse his decision and Rayudu carried on. CSK couldn’t capitalise much on it since Rayudu eventually fell in the next over off the bowling of Rahul Tewatia for 13.

Later on, as RR started their chase, there was drama in first over itself, with Deepak Chahar coming up with a huge LBW appeal against Robin Uthappa. After being given not out, Chahar pointed to Dhoni immediately hoping his captain could go upstairs. Even though it looked close, Dhoni appeared hesitant in reviewing the call, but Chahar convinced him. The replay showed the ball clipping the top of off but since the original decision was not out, the on-field decision stayed even though CSK retained their review.

That was not the last time Dhoni was in action on Monday night. He took a brilliant catch diving to his left to send back Sanju Samson for a duck. It was quite the eventful 200th IPL match for Dhoni.