IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni’s CSK take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020, RR vs CSK Live Score: The Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. This will be first match in Sharjah - the third venue for this IPL. MS Dhoni’s CSK are coming from a comfortable victory against defending champions MI in the tournament opener. They will be on a high. But can the Steve Smith-led Royals, who are always known for punching above their weight stop them on their tracks?

Follow CSK vs RR live updates and score here: