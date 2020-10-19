IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

Chennai Super Kings player Sam Curran celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. (PTI)

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Streaming: In Match 37 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will do battle with Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. MS Dhoni-led CSK haven’t been able to embark on a winning run in the tournament so far. CSK have often traded wins with losses in their nine matches. This has led to them being rooted in the bottom-half of the table. Meanwhile, RR haven’t fared much better as they also have the same number of points as CSK. But they are languishing in bottom position due to an inferior Net Run Rate. Both teams need a win to get back into the reckoning for an IPL playoff position.

Here’s all you need to know about CSK vs RR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (October 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/