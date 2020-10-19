Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, CSK vs RR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chennai Super Kings player Sam Curran celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. (PTI)

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Streaming: In Match 37 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will do battle with Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. MS Dhoni-led CSK haven’t been able to embark on a winning run in the tournament so far. CSK have often traded wins with losses in their nine matches. This has led to them being rooted in the bottom-half of the table. Meanwhile, RR haven’t fared much better as they also have the same number of points as CSK. But they are languishing in bottom position due to an inferior Net Run Rate. Both teams need a win to get back into the reckoning for an IPL playoff position.

READ | IPL 2020: CSK, RR lock horns in desperate search for a win

Here’s all you need to know about CSK vs RR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?



The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (October 19).



READ | RR Predicted XI against CSK: Steve Smith might bring in an Indian raw pacer

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ | CSK Predicted XI against RR: MS Dhoni to replace Dwayne Bravo with experienced seamer

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 13:17 IST
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Oct 19, 2020 12:18 IST
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:55 IST
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Oct 19, 2020 10:49 IST

latest news

At Mysore University convocation, PM Modi talks up National Education Policy
Oct 19, 2020 13:37 IST
Ludo trailer: Abhishek, Rajkummar’s film is all-out entertainment
Oct 19, 2020 13:39 IST
Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
Cinnamon benefits for skin: 5 ways to use dalchini for glow
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.