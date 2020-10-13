Sections
IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 20:46 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 29th match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 116/2. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 47 runs without losing any wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

Shahbaz Nadeem bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a six scoring 10 runs from the over.

Rashid Khan bowled the 13th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a six scoring 8 runs from the over.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. CSK's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

14 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan which was an expensive one. CSK batsmen hit 2 sixes.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 154 runs.

SRH vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings post 167/6 in 20 overs in Dubai
Oct 13, 2020 21:20 IST

