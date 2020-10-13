IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

At the end of the first innings of the 29th match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings has managed to get to a total of 167 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 51 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Shane Watson was the highest scorer with 42 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson who contributed 81 runs to the innings.

The 16th over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan.

Sandeep Sharma bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the CSK batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

14 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan.

The 20th over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was an expensive one as 15 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 168 at 8.4 runs per over.

