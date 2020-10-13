IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 60 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

6 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja where he kept things tight.

5 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur where he kept things tight.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.0. At the same stage, CSK were 69/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 108 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.8.

