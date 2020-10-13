IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
The 29th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 34 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.
The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.
The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.
11 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an expensive one. Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen hit a four.
Sam Curran bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.
The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar. Sun Risers Hyderabad's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.
The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.8. At the same stage, CSK were 39/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 134 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.9.
