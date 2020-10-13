Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 29th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:01 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 34 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Sam Curran who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

11 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an expensive one. Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen hit a four.



Sam Curran bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Deepak Chahar. Sun Risers Hyderabad's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.8. At the same stage, CSK were 39/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 134 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.9.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Oct 13, 2020 21:31 IST
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Oct 13, 2020 22:04 IST
SRH vs CSK Live: Kane Williamson keeps Sunrisers in the hunt
Oct 13, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 13, 2020 22:48 IST
Swimming Federation of India firms up long-term development plan
Oct 13, 2020 22:50 IST
Amaan Sandhu chases NBA dreams heading to US on basketball scholarship
Oct 13, 2020 22:50 IST
Leaders welcome PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s release
Oct 13, 2020 22:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.