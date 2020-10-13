Sections
IPL 2020 - CSK Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:20 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chennai Super Kings have won the 29th match of IPL 2020 by 20 runs, Sun Risers Hyderabad were restricted for a total of 147 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Kane Williamson was the highest scorer with 57 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg who contributed 40 runs to the innings.

8 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Piyush Chawla where he kept things tight.

The 17th over was bowled by Dwayne Bravo. 13 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

19 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Karn Sharma.



Shardul Thakur bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. CSK will now face DC at Sharjah whereas Sun Risers Hyderabad will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

