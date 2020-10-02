CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: MS Dhoni returns to action against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): It’s the battle of two teams who are languishing at the bottom-half of the Indian Premier League points table. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are set to face David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. CSK are coming off a six-day break after suffering back-to-back defeats in the IPL 2020 and will look change their fortunes on Friday. They have been bolstered with the return of AMbatai Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo. SRH, on the other hand, registered their first win of the tournament against Delhi Capitals the other night.

Follow CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 live score here: