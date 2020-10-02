Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, CSK vs SRH: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Superkings with Stephen Fleming. (Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI)

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: In Match 13 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will do battle with Chennai Super Kings. Both teams would be looking to get their season on track after some unimpressive performances in the first three matches. Both teams have one win from three matches and are in the bottom half of the points table.

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

Here’s all you need to know about CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

READ | SRH Predicted XI against CSK: One likely tactical change in bowling for Sunrisers



At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?



The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 2).



READ| CSK vs SRH Preview: Chennai Super Kings look to Rayudu for inspiration against confident Sunrisers Hyderabad

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSKvs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

