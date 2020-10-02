IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Why Kane Williamson is the trump card for Sunrisers against Dhoni’s team

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign in IPL 2020 was off to a shaky start as they lost their first two matches. The primary reason behind the two losses was the weak middle order. The burden to take the team home while chasing and to take them to a winning total while batting first was primarily on the shoulders of the opening duo of captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

While Manish Pandey did provide able support at number 3, the inexperienced middle order couldn’t take the team through in crunch situations. This made the SRH think tank change their team combination and in walked the dependable Kane Williamson in the crucial game against Delhi Capitals.

While Williamson is known for his correct batting style, his ability to rotate the strike and keep the runs flowing makes him an ideal player for the middle overs in a T20 match. The Kiwi skipper did just that as he made an important contribution of 41 runs in just 26 deliveries, which helped SRH post a total in excess of 160 on a sluggish surface. It eventually turned out to be a winning score.

Thus, Williamson will once again be a key figure for the Orange Army as they take on the wounded lions from Chennai in Dubai on Friday.

His ability to score quickly in the middle and death overs and equal command over playing spin and pace makes him invaluable at the number 4 slot, which is explained further by these numbers. Add to that his ability to farm the strike when batting with the lower order and SRH have the perfect man for the job in the middle order.

With 235 runs in 6 innings at an average of 47 and strike rate of 143.29 against CSK, Williamson will be a key player for the Sunrisers yet against as they look to overturn their poor record in the IPL against Dhoni’s team. CSK themselves are smarting from two back to back defeats and they will be expected to come hard at the opposition.

A keen contest between bat and ball is expected when the two teams line up in Dubai.