IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against CSK: Delhi likely to continue with Carey in Pant’s absence

Delhi Capitals celebrates after defeating Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI)

Delhi Capitals have only lost two games so far in the tournament, and are touted to be one of the favourites to win the title this year. This, despite the fact that DC have lost two of their primary bowlers Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra due to injuries. Now, with Rishabh Pant’s future in the tournament in doubt due to injury, DC have to make way with Alex Carey as wicketkeeper, which also means keeping out Shimron Hetmyer. Problems a plenty for DC, but they are still dominating.

Here is DC Predicted XI for IPL match against CSK:

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold this season. He would want to forget about the golden duck he got in the previous game.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has found his lethal best form in the last two games and that should be a worrying sign for CSK bowlers.

Shreyas Iyer (c): Shreyas Iyer has been in good form, but needs to be consistent. He needs to play the captain’s knock like Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have played for their respective franchises.

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane looked completely out of touch against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. He has limited opportunities to impress, or he might see himself being traded off before the next season.

Alex Carey (wk): Alex Carey has not yet impressed the fans with the bat. He needs to make the most of the playing opportunity he is receiving in the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is certainly posting a stamp this year to be Delhi Capitals’ MVP. Certainly, the best buy for DC this year.

R Ashwin: R Ashwin has been his wicket-taking best and he also has the ability to slow down run rate. Ashwin is looking confident and satisfied this season.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been in tremendous form this season and he has been a key for DC in the death overs.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje’s has also been a good buy for Delhi Capitals as he has provided good support to Rabada on the other end.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has contributed his best to the team, but saw himself being replaced by Tushar Deshpande. In all likeliness, he will be back against CSK.

DC Predicted XI vs MI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje