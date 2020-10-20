IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against KXIP: No clarity over Pant’s fitness may force unchanged team for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are flying high in the Indian Premier League 2020. Currently, they are sitting at the top of the points table with seven victories out of nine games and they are one win away from securing the playoff berth. Delhi Capitals played a thrilling contest against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday and came victorious by five wickets. Right now, DC is a well-oiled machine that is running on auto-pilot. Their clash against Kings XI Punjab will be another mouth-watering one as the latter are on no shortage of confidence themselves with two successive victories.

Here is a look at the Delhi Capitals Predicted XI against Kings XI Punjab:

1.Prithvi Shaw: For three games in a row, Prithvi Shaw couldn’t see off the first over and got dismissed cheaply. However, Dhawan’s good form with the bat has covered for him but Shaw has to regain the form in order to keep his place in the playing XI.

2.Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan was at his best against Chennai Super Kings and scored his maiden IPL ton. He is on a roll at the moment and scoring runs for fun. Team Management will want him to continue his good form against KXIP as well.

3.Ajinkya Rahane: He came into the playing XI in place of injured Rishabh Pant but failed to leave an impact. In the three games, he managed just 25 runs at a poor strike rate of 73. If he wants to put some selection dilemma in front of team management, he has to score runs against KXIP.

4.Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer is batting well in the league so far but, often, he failed to convert the starts into big scores. Against Kings XI Punjab, he would be eager to make amends and come back among the runs.

5.Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is proving to be DC’s most valuable buy of the last year’s auction. He has turned two matches in DC’s favor on his own. In both those games, he scored quick-fire fifties to give a boost to the team’s total. Stoinis is turning out to be an X-factor for Delhi Capitals and every team has to watch out for him.

6.Alex Carey: He replaced injured Rishabh Pant behind the wickets but failed to fill in his shoes with the bat. Alex Carey has scored 32 runs in three games that he played in IPL 2020. Carey will be making a way for Pant whenever the latter gets fit but against KXIP the Aussie is likely to get another game.

7.Axar Patel: Axal Patel has turned out to be a vital player for Delhi Capitals with his outstanding display with both bat and ball. Against CSK, he hammered Ravindra Jadeja for three sixes in the last game to secure a win. Also, he is very economical with the ball as well.

8.Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin is in good form. He is picking important wickets while being economical at the same time. He managed seven wickets in as many games and conceded runs at seven runs per over. He will be key for Delhi Capitals against Kings XI Punjab.

9.Tushar Deshpande: The young pacer looked promising so far during his limited outing. Tushar Deshpande gave his team a good start against Chennai Super Kings by dismissing Sam Curran in the first over. He is likely to play against KXIP in Dubai.

10.Kagiso Rabada: By far he is the best bowler in the IPL 2020. Donning the Purple cap, KG Rabada has bowled some fiery spells so far in the league. He has taken 19 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 7.68 runs per over.

11.Anrich Nortje: Despite being the second fiddle to Kagiso Rabada in DC’s bowling lineup, Anrich Nortje has earned praises from cricket experts for his consistency. He has 12 wickets in the tournament so far while going over seven runs per over. His fiery pace has troubled batsmen to time the ball and they ended up losing their wicket.

DC Predicted XI against KXIP: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Shreyas Iyer (c), 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravichandran Ashwin, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje