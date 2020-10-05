IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against RCB: Injured Amit Mishra likely to be replaced

Delhi Capitals player Amit Mishra appeals successfully for the wicket Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (PTI)

While Delhi Capitals picked up a big win over Kolkata Knight Riders, defeating the two-time IPL champions by 18 runs in Sharjah, there was a huge blow. Key spin bowler Amit Mishra, who has been among wicket-takers in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League, suffered an injury and could only bowl two overs. This comes just after R Ashwin has recovered from his injury to return to the team. DC may have to bring in a change to make up for this.

Here is DC Predicted XI for IPL match against RCB:

Prithvi Shaw: When Prithvi Shaw is good, he is so good. But when he is bad, he looks quite average. He needs to be consistent.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has got off to good starts but has not been able to build it for longer innings. He could get only a few more chances before he could be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane.

Shreyas Iyer (c): Shreyas Iyer’s hardwork bore fruits against KKR as he smashed 88 runs in 38 balls. This Iyer is a dangerous Iyer.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant continues to struggle to get a big score but he does contribute a lot in death overs. He is irreplacable.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has not lived up to his reputation so far and it is only a matter of time before DC management think of a change.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis has been the match-winner for DC on more than one occasion now. He could be DC’s MVP this season.

Ravichandran Ashwin: R Ashwin has returned from injury but still will take time to get to his best.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been in tremendous form this season but had a poor outing against KKR. Get up and move on.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje’s penultimate over against KKR is a signal to the franchise that they perhaps made a mistake in letting the Proteas seamer go.

Ishant Sharma: Ishant Sharma may replace injured Amit Mishra in the team.

Harshal Patel: What an excellent performance from Harshal Patel with the ball against KKR. He is the dark horse of the team.

DC Predicted XI vs RCB: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Harshal Patel