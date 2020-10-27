IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI against SRH: One experienced India pacer can make a comeback

Delhi Capitals have lost two games in a row. They received a 59-run hammering from Kolkata Knight Riders. It was their worst game of the season. Kolkata Knight Riders put 194 runs in 20 overs before reducing DC to 135/9. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were the star performers for KKR. Despite the defeat, DC is placed second in the points table. They will next play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in Dubai. In the first encounter between these teams in IPL 2020, SRH emerged victorious by 15 runs. DC are expected to make one change going into this game.

Here is a look at the DC Predicted XI against SRH:

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan’s great run of form was stopped by Pat Cummins, who dismissed him for six in the last game. Earlier, Dhawan was on a run of four 50+ scores and two consecutive centuries. He is second in the orange cap’s race only behind KL Rahul. Dhawan will try to take the failure against KKR as an aberration.

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane came in place of Prithvi Shaw but couldn’t give DC a good start. He was dismissed by Cummins on the first ball of the innings. This was Rahane’s fourth game of this season and he failed in all of them. The team management can give him another go against SRH.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer fought hard against Kolkata Knight Riders but failed to get the support from the other end. He scored 47 runs before getting dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy. Iyer will try to put his team back on the winning ways.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant played a strange knock against KKR. He scored 27 runs in 33 balls while his team was chasing a mammoth target of 195. Despite this, the team management will stick with their first-choice wicketkeeper.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis started the IPL 2020 with a bang. He won two matches on his own for his team but failed to replicate the same success further. DC was in need of his big-hitting ability against KKR but he went back to the pavilion after scoring six runs.

Shimron Hetmyer: The flamboyant West Indian batsman hasn’t scored a single fifty in the IPL 2020. Shimron Hetmyer had looked good at some points but couldn’t convert those starts into big knocks. The tournament is heading towards the business end and DC would love to see him back amongst runs.

Axar Patel: Axal Patel has turned out to be a vital player for Delhi Capitals with his outstanding display with both bat and ball. He has eight wickets to his name in 10 games while conceding less than six runs per over.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin looked off-color against KKR. He was thrashed for 45 runs in his three overs without taking a wicket. However, he is bowling well in the tournament and will want to shrug off the KKR game as a bad day.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada is donning the purple cap for a while now. He is leading the race against fellow bowlers to win this cap. Rabada has dismissed 23 batsmen in 11 games. Nothing short of another good game is expected from him.

Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma is likely to replace Tushar Deshpande in the playing XI. He is known for his back of the hand deliveries, which can trouble batsmen to time the ball at the death overs.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has bowled in tandem with Kagiso Rabada in the IPL 2020. Nortje has 14 wickets to his name in 10 IPL games. He is rewriting the IPL history with his fiery pace. SRH has to watch out for him.

DC Predicted XI against SRH: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje