IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI vs CSK: Amit Mishra likely to replace injured R Ashwin for Super Kings clash

Delhi Capitals would consider themselves lucky to have edged past Kings XI Punjab in their IPL 2020 opener. However, against a wounded Chennai Super Kings, the Capitals would be aiming at producing an improved show, especially from their top order, which couldn’t quite stand up against Kings XI Punjab the other evening. Will we see some changes, or a different team combination? Keeping that in mind, here’s the XI we think the Capitals are likely to field on Friday.

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Streaming

1 Prithvi Shaw: Young Prithvi Shaw received flak for his shot selection that led to his early dismissal against KXIP – a rash pull shot. Against a strong CSK bowling attack, Shaw’s strokeplay would be crucial to Capitals’ start. Maybe it’s time he brings out the shots that forced Ricky Ponting to marvel about him.

2 Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan was unfortunate to be run-out in the previous match for a duck. With 521 runs from 16 matches last year, including many incredible starts provided at the top, Dhawan would be eager to hit the same form his India opening partner Rohit Sharma showed for Mumbai Indian Wednesday night.

3 Shimron Hetmyer: It is unlikely that DC would drop Hetmyer after one low score. Even though he struggled against the movement of the ball, the boundary he struck is just the reason IPL teams continue to invest in him. That said, do not rule out the possibility of him skipping down a place in the XI.

4 Shreyas Iyer (Captain): The rock of Capitals’ middle order, Iyer looked the most assured Capitals batsmen the other night. He batted well for his 39 off 32 and will hope to get another start and convert into a substantial score.

5 Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper): Rishabh Pant showed promise during his 29-ball outing, scoring 31 with four boundaries, but got out just when he was beginning to look threatening. It’s what has hurt his Indian chances in the last one year and the wicketkeeper batsman would be looking to give himself more time in the middle.

6 Marcus Stoinis: The man who saved the Capitals the blushes in their first match. At 86/4 in the 14th over, all seemed lost for DC when Stoinis took centre stage and slammed a 21-ball 53 at a strike rate of over 200. The only tactical chance that could be seen is Stoinis batting a bit higher.

7 Axar Patel: Being the lone left-arm spinner the Capitals’ rank and the fact that he bowled splendidly in the first match should ensure that Axar Patel hangs on to his place.

8 Amit Mishra: The injury to R Ashwin should pave the way for Amit Mishra’s maiden IPL game of the season. Ashwin gave a positive update on his shoulder, which he hurt during the first match on Sunday, but it only makes sense for the Capitals not to rush Ashwin back when they’ve got the IPL’s highest hat-trick taker in squad.

9 Kagiso Rabada: Rabada did not do badly in his first match of the season. He finished with 2/28 and took a catch. Safe to say, he should be retained and perhaps open the bowling this time around.

10 Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje did not pick up a wicket but his pace was enough to slightly rattle KXIP’s top order. He and Rabada are likely to partner each other in the Capitals’ bowling attack once again

11 Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma proved to be a little expensive for the Capitals but he picked up the crucial wicket of KXIP captain KL Rahul early in the innings. With no update on Ishant Sharma, Mohit is the likely replacement.