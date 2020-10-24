IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI vs KKR: Underfire Prithvi Shaw may be replaced by experienced India batsman

Delhi Capitals have appeared to hit a few roadblocks as the Indian Premier League 2020 reaches the business end of the tournament. The defeat against Kings XI Punjab exposed DC’s heavy dependency on Shikhar Dhawan at the top, and this could hurt their team against top teams in the tournament. In their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders, DC may make a crucial batting change

Here is our DC Predicted XI for KKR:

Ajinkya Rahane: Prithvi Shaw’s struggles have increased in the past three games as he has failed to give Delhi Capitals a good start. DC might give Ajinkya Rahane an opener role and see how he performs.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been in tremendous touch - having scored two tons in two games. He can easily get a hat-trick against KKR.

Shreyas Iyer (c): Shreyas Iyer has been hot and cold this season, but as the tournament reaches the business end, he needs to find consistency.

Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant has returned from an injury, and struggled against Kings XI Punjab. But he needs to be a match-winner for his team.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis has suffered a dip in form as the tournament has progressed. He still has the talent, just needs to execute it on the field.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has not been able to get the explosive start he wanted to get, but he has found some touch of form in the past few days. In the business end of the tournament, he needs to fire up.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje might be back in the side for Daniel Sams, as Sams struggled against KXIP. Nortje was excellent in the first game against KKR and he is an asset.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel has played the role of a defending bowler perfectly and he needs to continue playing the same role.

Ravichandran Ashwin: R Ashwin has been a regular wicket-taker for the team, and the off-spinner has to continue doing the same.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada, the Purple Cap holder, has been excellent with the new ball, and against KKR struggling batting line-up, he can be lethal.

Tushar Deshpande: Tushar Deshpande has been a fantastic buy for DC, and he can be a tough opponent for KKR batsmen.

