IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI vs MI: Delhi Capitals may play one unexpected trump card

Delhi Capitals will be looking to be the first team to reach the final of the IPL 2020 and a win over Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier will make it happen for them. MI have been one of the best teams this season, while DC had lost four games in a row before finally winning against Royal Challengers Bangalore to qualify. DC may look to play an unexpected trump card and on slow surfaces in UAE, this can prove be to be a match-winning move.

Here is our DC Predicted XI vs MI:

1.Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been so good when he is good, but he looks so ordinary when he does not perform. It is never a case of in-between for Dhawan, and he would hope that he is on the right end of the spectrum against Mumbai Indians.

2.Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has struggled in the past few games and it feels like nothing is working out for him. He might get one more shot, but if DC reach final and he does not perform, there is something for Ricky Ponting to think about before the summit clash.

3.Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has brought a balance to the DC batting order and after a match-winning fifty against RCB, he has made the no. 3 slot his own.

4.Shreyas Iyer (c): Shreyas Iyer has still not been able to find the consistency he is looking for. But it’s two more games at least and he would hope he can get two good ones for his team.

5.Rishabh Pant (wk): Rishabh Pant has not been his explosive best in this year’s IPL and his struggles has really hampered DC’s middle-order. He would hope to fire a few big ones in the playoffs.

6.Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis started the tournament brilliantly but he has lost his form with both bat and ball as the season has progressed. He needs to find his groove back.

7.Sandeep Lamichhane: Daniel Sams gave away 40 runs in his 4 overs and got no wicket against RCB. With UAE pitches slowing down, DC may bring in Sandeep Lamichhane, who can extract unexpected advantage from the surface against MI. He could be the trump card for Delhi, if used right.

8.Harshal Patel: If DC bring in Lamichhane, then they have to bring in an extra seamer in Harshal Patel. There have been some doubts over R Ashwin’s fitness and he may sit out in place of Harshal.

9.Axar Patel: DC would certainly miss R Ashwin in the team but Axar Patel has been good this season and he will be expected to make up for his absence.

10.Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada showcased that he still has what it takes to get the job done against RCB, and he will be eager to hold on to the Purple Cap with Jasprit Bumrah closing in.

11.Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje brought his best against RCB and he will take confidence from the match to challenge MI in the first qualifier.

DC Predicted XI vs MI: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Shreyas Iyer (c), 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Sandeep Lamichhane, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Ravichandran Ashwin, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje