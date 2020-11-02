IPL 2020, DC Predicted XI vs RCB: Delhi likely to make two changes for virtual knockout

Delhi Capitals are in a do or die scenario when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. After an impressive start to the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, DC have tapered off and have lost their last four matches. Now the scenario is clear for DC as a win will propel them to the top two in the standings while a loss could see them depending on the results from other matches as their Net Run Rate has also fallen in the last two matches. Picking their best team is of utmost importance for DC.

Here is a look at the DC Predicted XI against RCB:

1 Ajinkya Rahane: Prithvi Shaw was brought into the line-up against Mumbai Indians but he again failed to produce the goods. Ajinkya Rahane could be brought back in the playing XI in place of Shaw.

2 Shikhar Dhawan: After a string of great performances, Shikhar Dhawan hasn’t looked at his best in the last two matches. DC will need him to fire against RCB.

3 Shreyas Iyer (Captain): It looks like Shreyas Iyer has lost his touch in the recent matches. DC will need their skipper to play a captain’s knock on Monday.

4 Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper): IPL 2020 hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Rishabh Pant as looked off-colour throughout the tournament. Pant would be looking to hit a whirlwind knock when they face RCB.

5 Shimron Hetmyer: The dynamic West Indian all-rounder wasn’t able to fire against MI and was dismissed for just 10 runs. He would be looking to make amends.

6 Marcus Stoinis: Like most of his teammates, Marcus Stoinis has also lost his touch in the recent matches. After starting the IPL 2020 with a bang, Stoinis has failed to replicate the same success further.

7 Axar Patel: Axar Patel missed the clash against RCB as Pravin Dubey was brought in his place. But DC are likely to turn their attention again towards Patel for the crucial clash.

8 Ravichandran Ashwin: He was their star purchase ahead of the tournament but Ashwin found it hard this season to get the wickets. Ashwin is expected to come back in fine style when DC will turn up against RCB.

9 Harshal Patel: The all-rounder will be brought in to sure up the batting department as well as to provide an option in the middle overs. But he could not fire against MI. He is likely to retain his place.

10 Kagiso Rabada: The leader of the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada hasn’t troubled batsmen in the recent matches. He went wicketless against MI while being smashed in all corners against SRH. However, Rabada is a star bowler and is expected to make a strong come back.

11 Anrich Nortje: The South African looked threatening in the first 10 matches but like the rest of the team, his performances too have suffered in the last three matches. He went for 22 runs in just 2 overs against MI and DC would hope Nortje is able to get back his confidence on Monday.

DC Predicted XI against RCB: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje