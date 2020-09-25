IPL 2020: DC vs CSK - Criticised for poor shot in previous game, Prithvi Shaw returns to form with sparkling half-century

Prithvi Shaw shrugged off the disappointment of a low score against Kings XI Punjab and scored a brilliant half-century, signalling his return to form. Shaw scored a half-century off 35 balls – his fifth IPL fifty – and top scored for Delhi Capitals with 64, a knock that included nine fours and a six. He was eventually out to a brilliant piece of stumping from CSK captain MS Dhoni.

“I think we had a slow start but carried on playing our shots after that and capitalized well. I thought I would play my natural game, but a lot of ground shots because it’s a nice outfield.” Shaw said of his knock during the innings interval.

Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan added 94 runs for the opening wicket, including the third-highest score for the franchise in the Powerplay in the UAE. Shaw also reached 1000 T20 runs during his innings.

Shaw had an early reprieve. He was yet to open his account when he was beaten by a Deepak Chahar delivery – the second ball of the innings. But the replay showed a spike on the Snicko, indicating that Shaw had an inside edge on the ball. No one appealed and Shaw moved on. In the last game, Shaw played a reckless shot to get out for five and the batsman revealed he had a discussion regarding it.

“I was trying to hit boundaries instead of making silly mistakes. We discussed after the last game and it was about getting into a good position in the Powerplay and not lose more than one wicket. The plan was to play the natural game but play along the ground. The wicket was quite sticky in our game against Punjab.”

Of whether he was aware about the inside edge, Shaw said: “Was there an inside edge? I didn’t know.”