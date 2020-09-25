IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- CSK innings, death overs highlights

Delhi Capitals have won the 7th match of IPL 2020 by 44 runs, Chennai Super Kings were restricted for a total of 131 runs for 7 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer with 43 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis who contributed 54 runs to the innings.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Avesh Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

4 runs and 2 wickets came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada where he kept things tight.

That brings us to the end of the match. DC will now face SRH at Abu Dhabi whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet SRH in their respective next matches.

