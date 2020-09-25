IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- CSK innings, death overs highlights

Sections
The big clash between DC and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:09 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Delhi Capitals have won the 7th match of IPL 2020 by 44 runs, Chennai Super Kings were restricted for a total of 131 runs for 7 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer with 43 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis who contributed 54 runs to the innings.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Avesh Khan bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs from the over.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada where he kept things tight.



Anrich Nortje bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. DC will now face SRH at Abu Dhabi whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet SRH in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

