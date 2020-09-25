IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- CSK innings, first 5 overs highlights

Sections
The 7th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 21:47 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 176 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 26 runs for the loss of one wicket. Murali Vijay and Shane Watson started the chase for Chennai Super Kings, with Shane Watson still at the crease.

2 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada where he kept things tight.

Axar Patel bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.



12 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Avesh Khan which was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four.

Axar Patel bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.2. At the same stage, DC were 30/0. Chennai Super Kings need 150 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.0.

