IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- CSK innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

Chasing a target of 176 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 95 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

6 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Amit Mishra where he kept things tight.

Avesh Khan bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Amit Mishra where he kept things tight.

Avesh Khan bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 13 runs from the over.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 11 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.3. At the same stage, DC were 124/2. Chennai Super Kings need 81 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 16.2.

