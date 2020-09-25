IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 7th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings is currently on at DUBAI. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 30 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

Deepak Chahar bowled an expensive 1st over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 9 runs from the over.

Sam Curran bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Josh Hazlewood who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

12 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 2 fours.

3 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Josh Hazlewood where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 6.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 120 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL