IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

At the end of 15 overs of the 7th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 122/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 34 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over was bowled by Piyush Chawla which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the 12th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the 14th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

Deepak Chahar bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 162 runs.

