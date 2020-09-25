Sections
IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between DC and CSK of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:43 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 7th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 122/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 34 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 11th over was bowled by Piyush Chawla which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the 12th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

Piyush Chawla bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.



Ravindra Jadeja bowled the 14th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

Deepak Chahar bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 162 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

