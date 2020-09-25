Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 7th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:24 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 10 overs of the 7th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 88/0. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 58 runs without losing any wicket.

Deepak Chahar bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Piyush Chawla bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

13 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six and a four.



Piyush Chawla bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 15 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 176 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Sep 25, 2020 20:10 IST
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
Sep 25, 2020 19:09 IST
CSK vs DC live: Dhoni’s stumping ends Shaw’s innings, CSK hit back
Sep 25, 2020 20:42 IST
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
Sep 25, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

Art meets charity in a deck of pandemic-themed playing cards
Sep 25, 2020 20:39 IST
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
Sep 25, 2020 20:36 IST
Pawar directs officials to put Chandani Chowk flyover work on top gear
Sep 25, 2020 20:36 IST
Hope visuals of distressed farmers mellow Centre: Capt
Sep 25, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.