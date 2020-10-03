Sections
IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 10 overs of the 16th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 89/1. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Andre Russell bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 8th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 14 runs from the over.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Andre Russell who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.9. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 178 runs.

