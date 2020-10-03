Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The 16th match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is currently on at SHARJAH. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 51 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.



Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 4th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Sunil Narine bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 15 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 204 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Oct 03, 2020 21:19 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
Oct 03, 2020 20:57 IST
DC vs KKR live: Stoinis gone, Iyer continues to hit KKR
Oct 03, 2020 21:17 IST

latest news

Sexual, gender minorities much likelier to be crime victims
Oct 03, 2020 21:17 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Oct 03, 2020 21:19 IST
Tsitsipas through to fourth round after injured Bedene retires
Oct 03, 2020 21:13 IST
The famous postmodern ‘Crayola’ house is for sale
Oct 03, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.