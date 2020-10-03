Sections
IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KKR and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:25 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of the first innings of the 16th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 228 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 77 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Shreyas Iyer was the highest scorer with 88 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer who contributed 73 runs to the innings.

18 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 4 fours.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 17 runs from the over.

15 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Andre Russell.



20 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four.

The 20th over was bowled by Andre Russell. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to chase down the target of 229 at 11.4 runs per over.

