IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 229 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 10 overs was 94 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Harshal Patel. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

2 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Amit Mishra where he kept things tight.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.



12 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Amit Mishra.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.4. At the same stage, DC were 89/1. Kolkata Knight Riders need 135 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 13.5.

