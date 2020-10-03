IPL 2020 - DC Vs KKR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

Delhi Capitals have won the 16th match of IPL 2020 by 18 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted for a total of 210 runs for 8 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Nitish Rana was the highest scorer with 58 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan who contributed 78 runs to the innings.

Kagiso Rabada bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 14 runs from the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Marcus Stoinis and it was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit 3 sixes and a four to ensure 24 runs came off the over.

23 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit 3 sixes and a four.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje where he kept things tight.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. DC will now face RCB at Dubai whereas Kolkata Knight Riders will meet CSK in their respective next matches.

