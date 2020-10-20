Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 20:24 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 10 overs of the 38th match of IPL 2020, DC's total is 83/2. In the last 5 overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 39 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Arshdeep Singh and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

5 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin where he kept things tight.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by James Neesham and it was an expensive one. DC's batsmen hit a four to ensure 10 runs came off the over.



6 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin where he kept things tight.

Glenn Maxwell bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 166 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Oct 20, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST
UP bowls a googly at Mumbai cops, registers FIR in TRP case and hands it to CBI
Oct 20, 2020 20:22 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Dhawan’s historic hundred leads DC to 164/5 vs KXIP
Oct 20, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

Tripura scribes reject offer of talks, demand CM Biplab Deb withdraw remark
Oct 20, 2020 21:16 IST
Dhawan creates history with back-to-back tons in IPL
Oct 20, 2020 21:19 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 20, 2020 21:12 IST
ADG of UIDAI arrested for taking bribe in Delhi office
Oct 20, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.